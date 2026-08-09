Andhra to stock anti-snake venom in 108 ambulances on pilot basis

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step aimed at saving the lives of snakebite victims, the Medical and Health Department has decided to make Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) injections available in 108 Ambulances in the State on a pilot basis.

The initiative has been introduced against the backdrop of a rising number of snakebite emergency calls. Medical and Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said 3,104 snakebite-related emergency calls had been received since June 2025.

The new system is designed to enable early intervention during the ambulance journey, reducing the risk of the victim’s condition deteriorating before reaching hospital.

However, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) in 108 Ambulances will not administer ASV independently. If a victim displays symptoms indicating that venom is spreading through the body, the EMT should immediately contact the doctor at Emergency Response Centre (ERC) in Mangalagiri.