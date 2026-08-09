Andhra to stock anti-snake venom in 108 ambulances on pilot basis

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step aimed at saving the lives of snakebite victims, the Medical and Health Department has decided to make Anti-Snake Venom (ASV) injections available in 108 Ambulances in the State on a pilot basis.
The initiative has been introduced against the backdrop of a rising number of snakebite emergency calls. Medical and Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said 3,104 snakebite-related emergency calls had been received since June 2025.
The new system is designed to enable early intervention during the ambulance journey, reducing the risk of the victim’s condition deteriorating before reaching hospital.
However, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) in 108 Ambulances will not administer ASV independently. If a victim displays symptoms indicating that venom is spreading through the body, the EMT should immediately contact the doctor at Emergency Response Centre (ERC) in Mangalagiri.
Anti-snake venom in 108 Ambulances saves lives of three snakebite victims
The ERC doctor will monitor the victim through a dome camera installed in the ambulance and, if required, instruct the EMT to administer ASV.
The system has already helped save three lives. EMTs administered ASV to three snakebite victims-one each in Kadapa, Nandyal and Kurnool districts-after consulting ERC doctors.
As part of the emergency assessment, EMTs will follow a procedure to determine whether the venom is affecting the victim’s blood-clotting ability. Blood collected in a clean, dry glass tube is observed for 20 minutes. If the blood fails to clot even after 20 minutes, it is treated as an indication of venom-related complications.
NTR Vaidya Seva CEO Chakradhar Babu said EMTs were trained to conduct the test and communicate the findings to ERC doctors. Before June 2025, ASV was not available in 108 Ambulances. Following the increase in snakebite emergencies, the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust decided to stock ASV in all 108 Ambulances. Each ASV vial costs Rs 584.64, and ASV worth Rs 5.28 lakh has been procured for the initiative.
The department has launched the initiative keeping in mind the importance of the Golden Hour in emergency treatment. More than 95 per cent of emergency patients are currently being transported to hospitals within the Golden Hour, officials said.
The authorities believe that initiating appropriate treatment during the ambulance journey will help make more effective use of this crucial period in snakebite cases.
The 108 Ambulances are already equipped with dome cameras linked to the ERC, enabling doctors to monitor patients remotely.