AP Targets 50K Tons of Araku Coffee by 2047

VISAKHAPATNAM: From a modest beginning of 15 tonnes of coffee production five decades ago, Araku Valley has grown into one of India’s internationally recognised coffee-growing regions, now producing around 15,000 tonnes annually.

As the Regional Coffee Research Station (RCRS) in RV Nagar of Alluri Sitarama Raju district celebrates 50 years of coffee cultivation, it has set an ambitious target of increasing production to 50,000 tonnes by 2047 through scientific farming, quality improvement and sustainable cultivation practices.

Coffee Board Chairperson MJ Dinesh said the focus would be on improving productivity and quality rather than merely expanding the area under cultivation, with tribal farmers remaining at the centre of the strategy.

“We want to take Araku coffee to the next level globally. Araku is already recognised internationally, but we are introducing ‘Indicof’, a quality standard for Indian coffee, to establish a distinct global identity for our green coffee exports,” Dinesh said. The Coffee Board plans to introduce a three-tier quality classification under the Indicof initiative and begin exports to international markets later this year.

To improve farmers’ incomes, the Coffee Board is preparing a nutri-organic package of practices for organic coffee growers in Araku, parts of Odisha and the Northeast. The package is based on research carried out after field visits and consultations with scientists, farmers and input manufacturers.

According to Dinesh, poor soil nutrition and low pH levels are affecting productivity in many plantations. The new package will recommend scientific soil management, including the use of granulated lime to improve soil health, increase yield and enhance cup quality.

“Many farmers currently harvest around 70 kg. Our objective is to significantly improve productivity from existing plantations so that their incomes increase without necessarily expanding the cultivated area,” he noted.