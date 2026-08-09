CM Naidu wants citizens to become partners in nation-building

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to launch a ‘Partners in Nation Building’ programme to actively involve every citizen in the process of nation-building and contribute towards the goal of creating a developed India and a ‘Swarna Andhra’ by 2047.

Reviewing the proposed programme at his camp office on Saturday, he said the celebrations marking Independence Day should go beyond ceremonial events and focus on creating awareness among people about their responsibility towards nation-building.

Naidu called for programmes based on public participation as India completes 79 years of Independence and enters its 80th year. He said every citizen should be encouraged to set personal and collective goals towards achieving the 2047 targets.

As part of the initiative, people should be encouraged to hoist the National Flag at their homes from August 13 to 15. The concept of ‘My Nation, Nation First’ should reach every household, he said.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to encourage citizens to contribute in their own way towards achieving the 2047 goals.

He also called for creating platforms at the village level to promote leadership in various fields and revive the spirit of voluntary service that once existed in rural areas. The energy, ideas and enthusiasm of the youth should be channelled towards nation-building, he said.

Naidu emphasised that people should become stakeholders in shaping the future of the State.