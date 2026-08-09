DSC teachers take out ‘Atma Gaurava’ rally in Andhra

KURNOOL: In a strong show of defiance, a large number of newly appointed Mega DSC-2025 teachers hit the streets of Kurnool on Saturday, declaring that ‘merit, not politics’ had earned them government jobs and accusing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of attempting to undermine their careers through what they called false propaganda.

The ‘Atma Gaurava Rally’, organised by teachers’ associations, drew newly recruited teachers from the erstwhile Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts. Waving placards and raising slogans, the teachers rejected allegations of irregularities in the Mega DSC-2025 recruitment and asserted that they had secured their posts only after appearing for the examination and clearing the prescribed selection process.

The rally began at the historic Kondareddy Buruju and proceeded to the Kurnool Zilla Parishad office, where the participants observed a brief silent protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue before addressing the media.

A few teachers, including Shekar, Tirupatamma and Ravi Naik, questioned the basis for challenging their appointments after the recruitment process had been completed. They appealed to political parties not to use unemployed youth or newly appointed teachers as political pawns.

They said their jobs were the result of competition, preparation and merit and should not be dragged into political controversies.