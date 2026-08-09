Government indifferent to employee demands: AP JAC Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The AP JAC Amaravati has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the State government’s delay in taking decisions on long-pending issues concerning government employees, despite holding detailed discussions with employee associations.

Leaders of the AP JAC Amaravati held a meeting at Revenue Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday to discuss employees’ problems and the government’s approach towards their demands.

Speaking on the occasion, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, secretary general Palishetty Damodara Rao said the government’s decision to invite employee representatives for talks when the AP JAC Amaravati launched its agitation was initially viewed as a positive development. However, they said the Cabinet Sub-Committee held extensive discussions with employee associations on July 22, but the government had not announced a single decision on the issues discussed.

This had resulted in growing frustration and dissatisfaction among employees, they said.

The leaders clarified that employees were not making any fresh or unreasonable demands and they were only seeking implementation of the assurances given by the coalition government in its election manifesto.

They also criticised the employee-related references in the white paper on the State’s financial position released on August 4, alleging that they could mislead the public about the actual situation concerning government employees.

The AP JAC leaders said though more than two years had passed since the coalition government assumed office, there was still no clarity on several of these issues.