Jaladhara-Jalaharathi to be a year-round initiative

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising the need for advance planning to ensure drinking water availability in the State amid forecasts of deficient rainfall, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed officials to make the Jaladhara-Jalaharathi programme a continuous initiative.

The Chief Minister held a video conference from his camp office to review the implementation of the programme and the State’s water position. Officials informed him that 82,865 works had been identified under Jaladhara-Jalaharathi, of which 79,826 works had been completed. Works worth Rs 3,409.35 crore had been sanctioned, they said.

The works include the restoration of tanks and feeder channels, construction of farm ponds and trenching activities.

Officials told the Chief Minister that El Nino could have a significant impact this year, with rainfall likely to be around 39 per cent below normal. Against normal rainfall of about 867 mm between June and December, the State was expected to receive only around 525 mm, they said. August could witness a rainfall deficit of nearly 56 per cent, officials said.

The impact of the weather conditions was also being reflected in reservoir storage. The State currently has around 563.05 TMC of water in various river basins, compared with 825.67 TMC during the same period last year. Groundwater levels were also expected to decline further from August, officials said. In view of the anticipated rainfall deficit, the Chief Minister directed officials to prepare comprehensive plans for drinking water storage and distribution.

He asked authorities to reserve water for drinking purposes in reservoirs including Velugodu, Gorakallu, Owk, Jeedipalli and Cherlopalli. He also directed officials to prepare water allocation plans through the Nagarjuna Sagar canal system to meet drinking water requirements in various districts.