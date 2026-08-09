Veligonda project set for August-end inauguration as Markapuram readies R&R payouts

ONGOLE: District authorities in Markapuram are preparing for the inauguration of the prestigious Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Reservoir Project by the end of August, following directives from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu.

Collector M Vijaya Sunitha is personally supervising works and overseeing the distribution of the second phase of rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) compensation before the release of water to ayacut lands. In the first phase, Rs 353 crore was disbursed to 2,863 beneficiaries. Plans are now in place to distribute another Rs 210 crore to 1,898 families.

Eleven special committees have been appointed to verify beneficiary details against Gazette notifications. A total of 7,321 project-affected families have been identified across 11 villages in Markapuram, Ardhaveedu and Peddaraveedu mandals.

Of these, 3,589 opted for a one-time settlement, while 3,732 sought the R&R package. The government has sanctioned Rs 906 crore, with 2,560 families already receiving Rs 318 crore under the package.