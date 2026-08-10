55 tribal children attend classes on verandas, under trees in ASR village

VISAKHAPATNAM: More than 55 children in Gondivalasa village under Gasaba panchayat in Dumbriguda mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district are spending their school days on the verandas of houses and under trees, as the village has no school building despite having a teacher for Classes I to VI.

The lack of a permanent classroom has left children studying in the open, with lessons frequently interrupted by rain and the absence of even basic teaching facilities such as desks, chairs and a blackboard.

“Classes stop whenever it rains. We cannot learn properly because there is no blackboard, and even if one is provided, there is no place to install it,” students said. Children also pointed out that lessons conducted on house verandas are often disrupted by household activities and conversations, making it difficult to concentrate.

Teacher C Krishna Rao recalled that a school building had been sanctioned under the Nadu-Nedu programme during the previous YSRCP government’s tenure following efforts by his predecessor. However, the project did not progress as funds were not released.

“I have brought the issue to the notice of the authorities several times. An Assistant Tribal Welfare Officer also visited the village to inspect the site. But the building is yet to come up. If it rains, it becomes impossible to conduct classes,” he explained.