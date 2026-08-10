AMC 13th in IIRF rankings, emerges AP’s top medical college

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Medical College (AMC) in Visakhapatnam, has secured the 13th rank in the country in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) Medical College Rankings 2026, emerging as the highest-ranked medical college from Andhra Pradesh.

According to the rankings, AIIMS New Delhi retained the top position nationally with a score of 953, while AMC secured 937 points to claim the 13th position.

The institution also ranked fourth among medical colleges in South India, further strengthening its standing among the country’s leading government medical colleges.

The IIRF rankings assess medical colleges across the country based on multiple academic and institutional parameters, including teaching quality, research output, infrastructure, student support systems, innovation and graduate outcomes.

AMC’s performance was evaluated across six broad categories.

It scored 159.57 in Research Outcome (Volume, Income and Reputation), its highest among all parameters.

AMC secured 158.47 in Teaching, Learning Resources and Pedagogy, 155.33 in Social Inclusion, 153.67 in Innovative Medical Infrastructure, 153.33 in Future Orientation, and 150.83 in External Perception.

The latest rankings also highlight the performance of other government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Guntur Medical College secured All India Rank (AIR) 50, followed by Kurnool Medical College at AIR 57, Rangaraya Medical College, Kakinada, at AIR 59, and S.V. Medical College, Tirupati, at AIR 69. Government Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada, was ranked 109, while Government Medical College, Ananthapuram, secured AIR 127.

In all, seven medical colleges from Andhra Pradesh featured among the top 127 institutions in the IIRF Medical College Rankings 2026.

Also, St. Luke’s College of Nursing, Visakhapatnam, has achieved the 69th rank at the All-India level in the IIRF Nursing Colleges Ranking 2026. St. Luke’s has secured Rank No. 1 in Andhra Pradesh.