Andhra medico Priyanka died after accused rammed scooty thrice in a deliberate act: East Godavari SP

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: East Godavari SP Narasimha Kishore on Sunday said medico Priyanka died due to the deliberate criminal act committed by the accused by dashing the scooty three times with a car.

He said Priyanka’s case was a criminal act and the police registered a case collecting all evidence from CC camera footages, and other sources.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, the SP said Priyanka died of grievous injuries. He said the accused deliberately dashed the scooty three times with a car and that led to the death. SP said the police spoke to Umesh, who was riding the scooty and injured in the incident.

SP said CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said the case is a very serious one and asked the police to take stern action.

SP said the government had taken a decision and no question of diversion of the case and investigation will be conducted in a transparent manner.

It may be noted that medical student Dr Priyanka, who was seriously injured after being allegedly knocked down by a speeding car in city on Aug 3. She was taken to KIMS, Hyderabad where she died on Sunday. He said the police collected clippings from CC cameras and was seriously investigating the case.