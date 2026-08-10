Andhra medico Priyanka died after accused rammed scooty thrice in a deliberate act: East Godavari SP

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: East Godavari SP Narasimha Kishore on Sunday said medico Priyanka died due to the deliberate criminal act committed by the accused by dashing the scooty three times with a car.
He said Priyanka’s case was a criminal act and the police registered a case collecting all evidence from CC camera footages, and other sources.
Speaking to the media on Sunday, the SP said Priyanka died of grievous injuries. He said the accused deliberately dashed the scooty three times with a car and that led to the death. SP said the police spoke to Umesh, who was riding the scooty and injured in the incident.
SP said CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu has said the case is a very serious one and asked the police to take stern action.
SP said the government had taken a decision and no question of diversion of the case and investigation will be conducted in a transparent manner.
It may be noted that medical student Dr Priyanka, who was seriously injured after being allegedly knocked down by a speeding car in city on Aug 3. She was taken to KIMS, Hyderabad where she died on Sunday. He said the police collected clippings from CC cameras and was seriously investigating the case.
The SP said the police recorded the statement of Umesh, who was riding the scooty with Dr Priyanka. The SP said the investigation began at around 10 p.m. on August 3 and that all developments related to the case till Sunday were explained to Priyanka’s father, Venkatesh.
The SP said rhat a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder had been registered initially and that the sections would be altered under the BNS after obtaining the post-mortem report. He said the accused was taken into custody and sent to judicial remand. The accused will be taken into police custody for detailed interrogation. They allegedly attempted to change the car’s number plate.
He said the two accused had a dispute in a mall before the incident. He said it was a hit and run case and the accused deliberately tried to kill the victims by dashing the scooty three times.