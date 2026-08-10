Andhra medico Priyanka's father urges police to register murder case

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The father of medical student Dr Priyanka, Venkatesh, on Sunday lodged a complaint with Prakash Nagar police in Rajamahendravaram, seeking stringent action against the two accused, Suravarapu Daswanth and Andrew Joseph Edwards, in the car collision case that left his daughter brain dead, eventually leading to her death .

Speaking to the media after meeting police officials, Venkatesh said doctors had informed him that the car had run over Priyanka’s head and that she was declared brain dead at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. He urged the police to register a murder case against the accused.

Venkatesh alleged that the accused were driving under the influence of alcohol and deliberately rammed Priyanka’s scooty three times on August 3. He sought alteration of the charges to ensure stringent punishment for the accused.

He alleged that the State government had so far not spent a single paisa towards his daughter’s medical expenses, either in Rajamahendravaram or Hyderabad.

Venkatesh said he had great faith in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh, and expected them to ensure justice by directing the police to invoke stringent charges against the accused.

He said the police had explained the investigation and evidence to him in detail and that he was satisfied with the probe.

Venkatesh said local MLA Adireddy Srinivas had contacted him once over the phone and expressed condolences, but no other official or politician had contacted him in the past five days.