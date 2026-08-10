Andhra Pradesh: Godavari to rescue of Krishna delta

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday inspected the water levels at Prakasam Barrage and reviewed the Godavari water being diverted to the Krishna Delta through the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (PLIS).

Naidu briefly stopped his convoy on the barrage while returning to his residence after participating in World Tribal Day celebrations in Vijayawada. He inspected the barrage, which was brimming with Godavari water diverted through Pattiseema. Officials informed the Chief Minister that 17.52 TMC of Godavari water had been diverted into the Krishna River through the Pattiseema project so far this season. They also said that around 521 TMC of water from the Godavari had flowed into the sea due to heavy inflows from upstream areas.

Naidu said the availability of Godavari water through Pattiseema had enabled the government to release water through various canals downstream of Prakasam Barrage for irrigation in the Krishna Delta.

According to officials, 3,928 cusecs of water was being released through the Krishna Eastern Main Canal, 3,115 cusecs through the Krishna Western Main Canal and 115 cusecs through the Guntur Channel. A total of 7,158 cusecs was being released through the canal network to meet the irrigation requirements of the delta.

The Chief Minister observed that Pattiseema water was providing crucial support to crops amid severe rainfall deficit conditions associated with El Nino.He directed officials to ensure efficient water management and take all necessary measures to overcome irrigation difficulties and safeguard crops during the prevailing weather conditions.