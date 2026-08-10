Andhra Pradesh: JSP hits out at YSRCP over ‘Gen Z War’ drive

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena leaders on Sunday hit out at the YSRCP over its ‘Gen Z War’ campaign, alleging that the party had failed to protect the interests of youth during its tenure and was now trying to politicise issues concerning the younger generation.

Speaking to the media at the Jana Sena party headquarters in Mangalagiri, Jana Sena State general secretary and AP Mala Welfare Corporation Chairman Dr. Pedapudi Vijay Kumar said the YSRCP had no moral right to speak about youth welfare. He alleged that the previous government had failed to provide a timely job calendar and had disappointed unemployed youth over recruitment to DSC and police posts.

Vijay Kumar alleged that the previous regime had also failed to effectively check the spread of cannabis and other drugs among youngsters. He said the YSRCP was now conducting programmes in the name of Gen Z despite its alleged failure to address issues concerning youth during its tenure.

He also defended Dy CM Pawan Kalyan against criticism from YSRCP leaders, saying that he had continued to focus on development and public welfare.