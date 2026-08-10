Andhra Pradesh: Savitha dares Jagan to DSC debate in House

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for BC, EWS Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha on Sunday challenged YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to come to the Assembly and debate the allegations of irregularities in the Mega DSC 2025 teacher recruitment process.

Savitha asserted that Education Minister Nara Lokesh had conducted the Mega DSC in a transparent and foolproof manner, leaving no scope for corruption or irregularities. She said allegations that the recruitment process was marred by malpractices were an insult to the unemployed youth who had worked hard day and night to secure teacher jobs.

“Do not belittle the hard work of unemployed youth who studied day and night and secured teacher jobs. If you have the courage and guts, come to the Assembly. We are ready to discuss the Mega DSC throughout the day,” Savitha said in a video statement.

The Minister said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had conducted more than 14 DSC examinations and filled over two lakh teacher posts during his tenure. She claimed that the recruitments were carried out without giving scope for corruption or irregularities.