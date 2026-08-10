Floodwaters revive fishermen’s hopes for Pulasa catch in Godavari.

ELURU: The arrival of fresh floodwaters in the Godavari has revived hopes among fishermen and food lovers that the much-awaited Pulasa season will soon peak. Though catches have been limited so far, Pulasa has started appearing around Siddhantam, Ravulapalem, Vijjeswaram and Dowleswaram.

Fishermen expect larger hauls once the floodwaters move downstream towards Polavaram and adjoining canals. “This year, Pulasa availability has not been as good as expected. Once the floodwaters increase, more Pulasa will enter the river and be caught near Polavaram,” said a fishing merchant.

For residents of the Godavari region, Pulasa — commonly known as Hilsa — is more than just a fish. It is a seasonal tradition linked to the river’s floods and celebrated with the famous spicy and tangy Pulasa curry.

“Every year, we wait for the Godavari floods because Pulasa is closely associated with fresh river water. The taste is unique,” said a resident.

Pulasa migrates from the Bay of Bengal into freshwater rivers during the breeding season, with its movement influenced by salinity and river conditions. Fishermen say its availability has declined compared with previous years, making the fish expensive due to limited supply and strong demand.

As the floodwaters rise, fishermen hope for better catches in the coming days. For locals, the arrival of Pulasa is not just a fishing event but a celebration of the river, the monsoon and a cherished culinary tradition.