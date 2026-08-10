Naidu orders stringent action over medico Priyanka’s death

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep anguish over the death of medico Priyanka, who succumbed to injuries sustained in Rajamahendravaram on August 3.

Describing the death of the young medical student as deeply distressing, the Chief Minister said it was particularly painful to see a promising young life, with a bright future ahead, cut short in such a tragic manner.

Priyanka sustained grievous injuries when a car driven by a group of youngsters hit her in Rajamahendravaram. She was initially treated in the city hospital and was later shifted to Hyderabad by her family members for better medical care.

Despite the efforts, Priyanka died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

The Chief Minister had earlier reviewed the incident with district officials and once again spoke to the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to take stock of the case.

The SP informed the Chief Minister that the accused persons responsible for the incident had already been arrested and were in jail.

Expressing concern over the loss of an innocent life due to negligence, Chandrababu Naidu directed the authorities to ensure that the accused face stringent legal action under appropriate sections of law.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to extend Rs 20 lakh in financial assistance to Priyanka’s bereaved family. He assured the family of the government’s continued support and directed the authorities to provide all possible assistance to them during this difficult time.

Expressing his condolences to Priyanka’s family, the Chief Minister said the loss of a young medical student was an irreparable tragedy and stressed that those responsible must face the consequences of their actions.