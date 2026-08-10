Protected water & housing for all tribal families in Andhra Pradesh by 2027: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the NDA government is committed to protecting the rights of tribal communities, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said efforts are on to ensure that every tribal family gets access to safe drinking water and housing by 2027.

Participating in the World Tribal Day celebrations at Ambedkar Kala Vedika in Vijayawada on Sunday, the Chief Minister said tribal communities have proved that when opportunities are created, they can achieve extraordinary success while preserving their culture and traditions.

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu, Naidu said her journey from an ordinary tribal woman to a minister and Governor, and ultimately to the highest constitutional office in the country is an inspiration to every citizen.

The government has allocated Rs 4,764 crore for the comprehensive development of 27.39 lakh tribals in the State. Special focus has been placed through the Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) on improving tribals’ living standards, infrastructure, employment, livelihoods and skill development. Road connectivity is being provided to 2,336 tribal habitations on a mission-mode basis. Under the ‘Adavi Thalli Bata’ initiative, roads covering 905 km have been laid at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore, he highlighted.

He said to prevent people in remote tribal areas depending on primitive methods of carrying patients in dolis, feeder ambulances, 108 and 104 mobile medical units have been deployed. Cell towers are also being established to strengthen digital connectivity in tribal regions.

The government had laid the foundation for Araku Coffee as a major brand 25 years ago, and the product has now grown into a global brand. It is encouraging coffee cultivation across another one lakh acres, while working to transform the Agency areas into a major brand destination for commercial crops such as coffee, pepper and turmeric.