Rs 83-crore STP project under Centre’s Namami Godavari nearing completion

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The construction of a modern 50 Million Litres per Day (MLD) Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) under the Centre’s Namami Godavari programme has entered its final phase, marking a major step towards reducing pollution in the Godavari River and improving urban sanitation.

Civil works have been completed, while the installation of electro-mechanical equipment is progressing rapidly. Municipal Engineering Department officials said the machinery is expected to be fully installed by the end of this month, with trial runs likely to begin next month.

Once commissioned, sewage from the city’s drainage network will be diverted to the plant through dedicated pipelines for scientific treatment.

RMC Superintendent Engineer Reeta said the Rs 83-crore project, funded under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, is designed to prevent untreated sewage from entering the Godavari. Rajamahendravaram currently generates nearly 60 MLD of sewage daily, much of which, along with plastic waste, flows into the river, worsening pollution.

After treatment, only treated water will be discharged into the Godavari, significantly improving water quality. The project is expected to play a crucial role ahead of the Pushkarams by ensuring cleaner water and reducing environmental and public health risks.

Rajamahendravaram Urban MLA Adireddy Srinivas said the 50 MLD STP would be a game changer for the city, substantially reducing the amount of untreated sewage entering the river and helping restore its ecological health.

Officials estimate that sewage generation will rise to around 110 MLD by 2030 due to rapid urbanisation. Proposals have been prepared to expand treatment capacity under the second phase of the Namami Godavari project, subject to additional Central funding.

The existing 30 MLD STP has deteriorated and can no longer handle the growing sewage load. The new facility is expected to strengthen wastewater management and support long-term river conservation.