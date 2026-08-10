Top priority to tribal uplift in Andhra Pradesh: Pemmasani

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar on Sunday said the Centre and State governments were making concerted efforts to improve infrastructure and welfare facilities in tribal areas.

Speaking at World Tribal Day celebrations organised by the Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Department in Guntur, he said the occasion was an opportunity to honour tribal leaders and freedom fighters such as Birsa Munda and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had prioritised tribal development through schemes including PM-JANMAN and Jal Jeevan Mission, focusing on road connectivity and drinking water in remote habitations.

He added that Araku coffee promotion, roadworks worth Rs 1,120 crore and welfare measures were being advanced under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh.

Tribal representatives sought ration cards, pattas and a Girijan Bhavan.