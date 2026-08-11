12 new KGBVs proposed in AP's Kurnool

KURNOOL: The district administration has a proposal to set up 12 additional Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in the wake of the growing demand for residential schooling.

Speaking about the initiatives, Samagra Shiksha Kurnool District Assistant Project Coordinator (APC) Dr NB Lokaraju said the schools would provide greater access to education for girls, particularly from economically weak families.

“Establishing more KGBVs will help ensure that girls do not have to discontinue their education due to family migration,” he said.