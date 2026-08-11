12 new KGBVs proposed in AP's Kurnool

KURNOOL: The district administration has a proposal to set up 12 additional Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in the wake of the growing demand for residential schooling.
Speaking about the initiatives, Samagra Shiksha Kurnool District Assistant Project Coordinator (APC) Dr NB Lokaraju said the schools would provide greater access to education for girls, particularly from economically weak families.
“Establishing more KGBVs will help ensure that girls do not have to discontinue their education due to family migration,” he said.
District Collector A Siri has also placed special emphasis on reducing school dropouts and improving enrolment, attendance and educational standards. At a high-level review meeting held here recently, she directed education officials to work in coordination to achieve significant improvement in key educational indicators.
With girls recording higher dropout rates, the administration has proposed not only 12 additional KGBVs but also five BC hostels, five SC hostels, five integrated hostels, 100 seasonal hostels and 10 AP Model Schools for the district. The expansion of residential educational facilities, particularly for girls, is expected to give a fresh push to Kurnool’s efforts to make education more accessible and ensure that economic hardship and migration do not come in the way of a child’s future.