Andhra CM Naidu set to inaugurate Seed Access Road on August 13

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to inaugurate the Seed Access Road and formally hand over the MLA/MLC Housing Towers on August 13. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) and Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials announced that preparations for both flagship capital projects have been completed.
Executed by the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL), the prestigious Sub-Arterial “E3 Road” (Seed Access Road) serves as the primary 60-meter Right of Way (RoW) spine connecting all N-Roads from N1 to N17 across Amaravati.
Spanning a total length of 21.77 km, the major highway originates at Dondapadu village and traverses Rayapudi, Venkatapalem, Penumaka, Undavalli, and Tadepalli before merging with National Highway 16 (NH-16) at Manipal Hospital.
The Seed Access Road has been constructed across three distinct stretches: E3 Phase 1 (14.35 km), E3 Phase 2 (3.92 km), and E3 Phase 3 (3.50 km). According to MAUD and CRDA officials, Phases 1 and 2 feature a 9-lane carriageway layout (each 11 meters wide) centred around a dedicated Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor alongside two 11-meter service roads.
Underground utility corridors carry stormwater drains, water supply mains, gas, ICT lines, power MV lines, and sewer systems, flanked by dedicated cycle tracks and sidewalks. The BRTS connectivity stretch from Dondapadu to Undavalli adjacent to Karakatta Road near the ISKCON Temple is already operational for public transit.
Commencing at Km 18.270, the 3.50 km Phase-3 stretch seamlessly bridges the capital city with NH-16 at Manipal Hospital.
To facilitate immediate access to the Vijayawada-Mangalagiri Old Highway, the project incorporates a major 280-meter steel bridge, a 360-meter four-lane road, and a 110-meter steel bridge spanning the Buckingham Canal.
The 9-lane road continues at grade for 270 meters before transforming into a six-lane elevated highway connecting directly up to NH-16.
On the other hand, all set for the handover of MLA/MLC Housing Towers constructed in Amaravati on August 13.
Constructed over a 10.46-acre site at Rayapudi in Amaravati, the residential complex features a total built-up area of 10.84 lakh square feet.
Executed under a Stilt + 12-floor structure rising to a height of 49.80 meters per tower, the modern architectural project comprises nine high-rise towers—six allocated for MLAs and three for MLCs.
The complex holds 216 total units, including 207 residential flats and 9 dedicated office spaces, with each tower housing 23 residential units and one office unit.
The distribution of the complex includes 108 East-facing flats (72 MLA / 36 MLC), 99 West-facing flats (66 MLA / 33 MLC), and 9 officers’ units (6 MLA / 3 MLC). Each 3,500 sq. ft flat is configured with an Office Room (347 sft), Foyer (283 sft), Living Room (466 sft), Dining Room (756 sft), Master Bedroom (359 sft), Guest Bedroom (272 sft), Children’s Bedroom (334 sft), Kitchen (211 sft), Pooja Room (28 sft), Store Room (30 sft), Balcony (240 sft), Utility Area (70 sft), Powder Room (36 sft), and Common Toilet (54 sft).
The gated campus incorporates 40 per cent green landscaping, hardscaped gardens, jogging tracks, a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a supermarket, a spa, a mini-theatre, a children’s play area, and dedicated courts for tennis, badminton, basketball, and skating.
Environmental infrastructure includes a 50 kW rooftop solar power system, a 2,000-litre solar water heater, an organic waste converter, domestic water treatment units, an underground stormwater drainage network, and a 300 KLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). Power reliability across the housing complex is maintained via an independent 33 KV substation backed by two 625 KVA DG sets.