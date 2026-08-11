Andhra CM Naidu set to inaugurate Seed Access Road on August 13

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to inaugurate the Seed Access Road and formally hand over the MLA/MLC Housing Towers on August 13. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) and Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) officials announced that preparations for both flagship capital projects have been completed.

Executed by the Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL), the prestigious Sub-Arterial “E3 Road” (Seed Access Road) serves as the primary 60-meter Right of Way (RoW) spine connecting all N-Roads from N1 to N17 across Amaravati.

Spanning a total length of 21.77 km, the major highway originates at Dondapadu village and traverses Rayapudi, Venkatapalem, Penumaka, Undavalli, and Tadepalli before merging with National Highway 16 (NH-16) at Manipal Hospital.

The Seed Access Road has been constructed across three distinct stretches: E3 Phase 1 (14.35 km), E3 Phase 2 (3.92 km), and E3 Phase 3 (3.50 km). According to MAUD and CRDA officials, Phases 1 and 2 feature a 9-lane carriageway layout (each 11 meters wide) centred around a dedicated Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridor alongside two 11-meter service roads.

Underground utility corridors carry stormwater drains, water supply mains, gas, ICT lines, power MV lines, and sewer systems, flanked by dedicated cycle tracks and sidewalks. The BRTS connectivity stretch from Dondapadu to Undavalli adjacent to Karakatta Road near the ISKCON Temple is already operational for public transit.

Commencing at Km 18.270, the 3.50 km Phase-3 stretch seamlessly bridges the capital city with NH-16 at Manipal Hospital.

To facilitate immediate access to the Vijayawada-Mangalagiri Old Highway, the project incorporates a major 280-meter steel bridge, a 360-meter four-lane road, and a 110-meter steel bridge spanning the Buckingham Canal.

The 9-lane road continues at grade for 270 meters before transforming into a six-lane elevated highway connecting directly up to NH-16.