Andhra Pradesh sees 71% rise in crop insurance coverage in 10 days

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has achieved a record expansion in crop insurance coverage in just 10 days, with enrolment under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) surging nearly 71% amid growing weather uncertainties and concerns over the impact of El Niño-related conditions and other climatic risks on agriculture.

The number of farmers covered rose from 4.13 lakh on July 31 to 7.04 lakh by August 10, while the insured area jumped by over 50% to 7.41 lakh hectares. The sharp increase has been achieved through sustained monitoring, close supervision and coordinated efforts by the government and field-level authorities to ensure maximum farmer coverage within a short window.

Under PMFBY, notified across all 26 districts, 17.36 lakh applications have been received, comprising 5.54 lakh loanee and 11.82 lakh non-loanee applications. Farmers have contributed Rs 50.19 crore towards the premium, while the State and Central governments have each contributed Rs 8.50 crore. The total insured has risen to Rs 6,820.52 crore, from Rs 4,511.67 crore 10 days ago.

The Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) has recorded substantial growth. Implemented in 21 districts, it has covered 4.35 lakh ryots via 9.04 lakh applications, including 4.99 lakh loanee and 4.05 lakh non-loanee applications. The insured area has increased to 5.20 lakh hectares, while the sum insured stands at Rs 4,765.84 crore.

Farmers under RWBCIS have contributed Rs 171.22 crore, while the State government has contributed Rs 134.19 crore while the Central government allocated Rs 133.89 crore.