CM Naidu orders removal of 2.7k acres from prohibited Section 22A registry

ELURU: Resolving decades-long land disputes on the spot, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu ordered the immediate removal of 2,745 acres from the prohibited Section 22A registry during a face-to-face interaction with affected farmers at the Kalidindi Tahsildar office on Monday.

Visiting the revenue office ahead of the ‘Mee Bhumi–Mee Hakku’ public meeting, the Chief Minister listened to grievances from residents representing various villages across Eluru district, including Unikili, Kalidindi, Vaivaka, Bhaskararaopeta, and Guravayyapalem.

In a major relief to retired defence personnel, World War II veterans and ex-servicemen brought to Naidu’s attention that lands granted to them by the government post-retirement had been arbitrarily locked under Section 22A, preventing them from exercising their land rights.

Hearing their plight, the Chief Minister instructed the Eluru District Collector to immediately delist the lands from 22A and ordered officials to streamline the de-notification process by delegating necessary powers to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).

The Chief Minister further directed revenue authorities to initiate the reclassification of assigned lands into pattadar (titled) lands.

Following the Chief Minister’s direct intervention, officials cleared 2,745 acres across 830 village plots in Unikili, Kalidindi, and Vaivaka from registration bans on the spot.

With this latest clearance, the total extent of land freed from Section 22A restrictions in Eluru district has reached 4,977 acres.

Chandrababu Naidu personally handed over updated 1B-Adangal title copies to the ex-servicemen and beneficiary farmers, who expressed their gratitude to the CM for providing an immediate solution to disputes that had remained unresolved for decades.