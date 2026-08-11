Farmers oppose liquidation of sugar factory, launch protest in Vizianagaram

VIZIANAGARAM: At a time when the government of Andhra Pradesh is preparing the ground to liquidate Sri Vijayarama Gajapathi Co-operative Sugar Factory (Bhimasingi Sugar Factory), several farmers’ associations led by the Sugar Factory Protection Committee (Parirakshana Samiti) launched a protest demanding that the government halt the liquidation.

At least 16,000 farmers across 18 mandals in Vizianagaram and neighbouring Visakhapatnam districts established the factory in 1969.

Over 30,000 acres of sugarcane is being cultivated in this region alone to cater to the needs of the factory. The factory holds approximately Rs 40 crore in share capital, comprising around Rs 32 crore in government equity alongside substantial farmer equity and land contributions.

Now, the factory has been expanded to as many as 75 acres of land in a prime location near the Visakhapatnam-Raipur Greenfield Highway.