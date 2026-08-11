Malaria cases rise in Agency areas of AP's Polavaram

Symptoms generally appear seven to 14 days after an infected mosquito bite and include high fever, chills and shivering. Untreated PF malaria can develop into cerebral malaria, potentially causing coma and death.

According to official statistics, the district recorded 1,320 malaria cases in 2024 and 1,832 cases in 2025. As many as 1,486 cases have been reported so far in 2026. Health workers have collected 1,64,537 blood smears and conducted 1,29,131 malaria tests. The district has a population of 3,67,767.

The Malaria Department has selected 211 villages for mosquito-control measures. Officials are conducting indoor residual spraying with Alpha-Cypermethrin (ACM) twice a year — from April 15 to June 15 and from July 1 to September 15. They are also carrying out additional spraying in villages that report malaria cases.

Polavaram District Malaria Officer Vijayabhaskar told TNIE that there was no shortage of medicines and that health workers were using Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) kits for immediate testing. ASHA workers, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) and doctors were monitoring fever cases and ensuring timely treatment.