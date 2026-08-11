Modernised ‘102-Thalli-Bidda Express’ to hit Andhra Pradesh roads today

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to curb maternal and infant mortality across AP, the State government is rolling out a fully modernised fleet of ‘102 - Thalli-Bidda Express’ ambulances packed with advanced safety features, smart tracking, and improved passenger amenities.

The initiative marks a nationwide first in establishing comprehensive safety and comfort benchmarks specifically tailored for emergency maternal transport.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that the upgraded vehicles—spearheaded on the direct orders of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu—will officially flag off from Narasaraopet on August 11, with simultaneous launch ceremonies organised across all district headquarters.

Under the comprehensive modernisation plan, the State is procuring a total of 500 air-conditioned MUVs and SUVs, deploying 300 vehicles in the initial phase while the remaining 200 will join the active fleet shortly after. The government has allocated a proposed budget of `37.40 crore for the 2026–27 fiscal year to operate the revamped service, which will be managed by the VVF-STT Consortium—a joint entity comprising the Vidyaveda Foundation and Srinivasa Tours and Travels.

The primary objective of the upgraded ‘102’ service is to eliminate post-delivery transit difficulties for mothers returning home from government health facilities, while providing transportation for high-risk pregnancies. The drop-back facility is free of charge for women who give birth in government hospitals, accommodating the mother, her newborn, and up to two family attendants.

Additionally, specialised pickup and drop services are extended to high-risk pregnant women and patients suffering from severe anaemia who require blood transfusions.