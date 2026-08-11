Modernised ‘102-Thalli-Bidda Express’ to hit Andhra Pradesh roads today

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push to curb maternal and infant mortality across AP, the State government is rolling out a fully modernised fleet of ‘102 - Thalli-Bidda Express’ ambulances packed with advanced safety features, smart tracking, and improved passenger amenities.
The initiative marks a nationwide first in establishing comprehensive safety and comfort benchmarks specifically tailored for emergency maternal transport.
Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced that the upgraded vehicles—spearheaded on the direct orders of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu—will officially flag off from Narasaraopet on August 11, with simultaneous launch ceremonies organised across all district headquarters.
Under the comprehensive modernisation plan, the State is procuring a total of 500 air-conditioned MUVs and SUVs, deploying 300 vehicles in the initial phase while the remaining 200 will join the active fleet shortly after. The government has allocated a proposed budget of `37.40 crore for the 2026–27 fiscal year to operate the revamped service, which will be managed by the VVF-STT Consortium—a joint entity comprising the Vidyaveda Foundation and Srinivasa Tours and Travels.
The primary objective of the upgraded ‘102’ service is to eliminate post-delivery transit difficulties for mothers returning home from government health facilities, while providing transportation for high-risk pregnancies. The drop-back facility is free of charge for women who give birth in government hospitals, accommodating the mother, her newborn, and up to two family attendants.
Additionally, specialised pickup and drop services are extended to high-risk pregnant women and patients suffering from severe anaemia who require blood transfusions.
Highlighting the vital necessity of the network, official data revealed that during the 2025–26 fiscal year, the ‘102’ helpline facilitated 2,05,914 total trips, which included 1,65,093 postnatal drop-back journeys and 40,821 emergency transports for high-risk patients.
Custom-built to address the physically sensitive needs of post-natal mothers and newborns, the new fleet features low exterior footrests and sturdy interior handrails to ensure easy boarding and alighting. The cabins are equipped with precision climate control ACs designed to maintain optimal conditions for newborns.
Setting a new benchmark in road safety, the vehicles come equipped with six airbags covering front and side impact zones, child-lock sliding doors, reverse parking sensors, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), an automated speed alert warning that triggers at 80 km/h, and onboard fire extinguishers.
To guarantee round-the-clock monitoring, each vehicle features a seat-side emergency SOS button accessible to the mother, which alerts central ‘102’ call centre while broadcasting location data.
The ambulances use AIS-140 tracking with GPS and NavIC, dual-SIM 4G, backup power and offline data logging. The system links driver mapping with Reproductive and Child Health registries to prevent dispatch delays. The vehicles also provide chargers, sanitiser, first-aid kits and health advisories. Families can access the free service by dialling 102.