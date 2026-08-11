TDP-JSP brass steps in to warn Ongole leaders over public feud

ONGOLE : The NDA alliance coordination committee and the high commands of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) stepped in on Monday to defuse a growing political rift between Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao (TDP) and former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (JSP).

Taking a serious view of the recent public feud between the two leaders, the coalition leadership warned them against making impulsive statements on public platforms and directed them to resolve any differences strictly through internal alliance coordination meetings.

The intervention followed a teleconference held in Amaravati by members of the State NDA Alliance Coordination Committee, including TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao, Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu, JSP Minister Nadendla Manohar and MLC Hari Prasad.

Warning that public confrontations could damage coalition harmony, the committee instructed both leaders to refrain from making further controversial remarks.

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu subsequently communicated the directives to MLA Damacharla, while the Jana Sena leadership advised Balineni to remain calm and composed.

The escalating dispute spilled into the open on Sunday when Balineni Srinivasa Reddy held a press conference in Ongole, alleging that MLA Damacharla was wrongfully targeting him and his supporters over a pamphlet circulating allegations of corruption.

Denying any involvement in releasing the pamphlet, Balineni claimed that the MLA’s faction was booking false cases against his followers.