TDP-JSP brass steps in to warn Ongole leaders over public feud

ONGOLE : The NDA alliance coordination committee and the high commands of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) stepped in on Monday to defuse a growing political rift between Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao (TDP) and former minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (JSP).
Taking a serious view of the recent public feud between the two leaders, the coalition leadership warned them against making impulsive statements on public platforms and directed them to resolve any differences strictly through internal alliance coordination meetings.
The intervention followed a teleconference held in Amaravati by members of the State NDA Alliance Coordination Committee, including TDP State President Palla Srinivasa Rao, Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu, JSP Minister Nadendla Manohar and MLC Hari Prasad.
Warning that public confrontations could damage coalition harmony, the committee instructed both leaders to refrain from making further controversial remarks.
Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu subsequently communicated the directives to MLA Damacharla, while the Jana Sena leadership advised Balineni to remain calm and composed.
The escalating dispute spilled into the open on Sunday when Balineni Srinivasa Reddy held a press conference in Ongole, alleging that MLA Damacharla was wrongfully targeting him and his supporters over a pamphlet circulating allegations of corruption.
Denying any involvement in releasing the pamphlet, Balineni claimed that the MLA’s faction was booking false cases against his followers.
Damacharla launches sharp attack on Balineni
He further levelled serious allegations against Damacharla, accusing him of owning half the bars in Ongole, profiting from illegal sand trade, encroaching on land for prawn culture in Kothapatnam mandal and involving his personal assistant in a DWCRA loan scam.
Calling for a thorough inquiry by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Balineni announced plans to regularly visit Ongole to address public grievances against the MLA.
By Sunday evening, MLA Damacharla launched a sharp counter offensive during a separate press conference, dismissing the allegations and accusing Balineni of extensive corruption during the previous administration.
Stating that TDP leaders had remained silent only out of respect for coalition discipline, Damacharla claimed that Balineni and his son would have faced legal consequences for their past actions had he not been part of the NDA alliance.
Damacharla added that his 34,000-vote victory margin in polls demonstrated the clear verdict of people.