Andhra Pradesh plans wood banks to keep traditional crafts alive

VIJAYAWADA: To ensure a steady supply of raw material to traditional artisans while promoting sustainable forest conservation, the State government is planning to establish craft wood banks in six clusters in the first phase, with plans for statewide expansion later.

The initiative has been taken on the directions of Deputy Chief Minister and Forest and Environment Minister Pawan Kalyan and the Forest department is preparing warehouses to store adequate quantities of wood required by traditional artisans.

According to an official release on Monday, the craft wood banks will be established across six artisan clusters - Kondapalli, Etikoppaka, Shettigunta, Madhavmala, Udayagiri and Bobbili.

Officials have begun identifying warehouses and procuring wood. A central wood bank is also being developed at a sawmill near Dhavaleswaram in Rajamahendravaram to support the cluster-level facilities.

At Kondapalli in NTR district, Forest Beat Officers’ quarters have been converted into a wood bank, while procurement of white poniki wood used by Kondapalli toy makers has begun. Alternative softwood varieties are also being identified to ensure uninterrupted supplies. A private commercial building has been taken on rent at Etikoppaka, with 1.5 cubic metres of ‘ankudu’ wood readied for artisans.

At Shettigunta in Annamayya district, a Common Facility Centre of the Lepakshi Handicrafts Society has been identified as a wood bank. Officials have stocked 50 cubic metres of teak and 150 cubic metres of non-teak wood.