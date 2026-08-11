YSRCP renews demand for CBI probe into DSC

VIJAYAWADA: Braving widespread police restrictions, arrests, house detentions and barricades, YSRCP leaders, students and unemployed youth staged protest rallies across Andhra Pradesh demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in Mega DSC–2025 and the resignation of HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.

The rallies, which followed three days of relay hunger strikes, marked a sharp escalation of the agitation. Police forces were deployed from early morning, blocking leaders from reaching venues and denying permissions for several demonstrations. In Pulivendula, police resorted to lathi-charge on YSRCP cadres attempting to submit a memorandum to the RDO.

Former minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy was detained in Anantapur, while YSRCP leaders Kodali Nani, Jakkampudi Raja, P. Rajanna Dora and several others were placed under house arrest.

Legislative Council Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana was stopped in Cheepurupalli, prompting him to stage a road sit-in.

Arrests and restrictions were reported in Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Kuppam, Chittoor, Krishna, NTR, Prakasam, West Godavari, Kakinada and Parvathipuram Manyam districts. In Vijayawada, barricades were erected to block cadres, while in Ponnur police dismantled a protest tent. Despite curbs, marches continued at several locations.

Large rallies were held in Guntur, Nellore, Chandragiri, Adoni, Chilakaluripet, Machilipatnam, Nandigama, Bhimavaram, Narasapuram, Kakinada, Kondepi and other constituencies of the state with strong participation from students, unemployed youth and others.