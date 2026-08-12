90,601 PMAY-G houses occupied in Andhra Pradesh since 2016

VISAKHAPATNAM: Only 90,601 houses out of the 2.47 lakh houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) in Andhra Pradesh since 2016 have been completed and occupied, according to data placed before the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The figures, furnished by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani in response to a question by MP GM Harish Balayogi, show that 1,56,328 sanctioned houses are yet to be completed and occupied. Of the total 2,46,929 houses sanctioned in the State since April 1, 2016, only about 36.7 per cent have reached the completed and occupied stage. Konaseema recorded 8,400 completed houses out of 16,212 sanctioned, while Eluru had 7,928 of 19,453 houses completed.

Palnadu recorded 6,248 completions against 16,987 sanctioned, while Parvathipuram Manyam completed 4,749 of 9,748 houses.

In Alluri Sitarama Raju district, 4,367 of 14,368 sanctioned houses have been completed and occupied. Anakapalli recorded 4,765 completions against 8,750 sanctioned houses.

In Visakhapatnam, 466 of the 683 sanctioned houses have been completed and occupied, while Vizianagaram recorded 2,360 completions against 3,129 sanctioned houses. Minister Pemmasani also informed the Lok Sabha that, according to the Andhra Pradesh Government, no complaints, deficiencies, instances of substandard construction or violations of prescribed construction standards under PMAY-G were reported in the State during the last three years.

Stating that the houses under PMAY-G are constructed by beneficiaries themselves or under their supervision, he added that the progress is monitored through AwaasSoft and AwaasApp using geo-tagged, time-stamped photographs at every stage of construction, while National-level Monitors and Area Officers conduct field inspections to review implementation and beneficiary selection.