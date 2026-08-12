93.2 per cent of Andhra farm households under debt in 2018-19: Centre

VIJAYAWADA: The average monthly income of agricultural households in rural Andhra Pradesh stood at Rs 10,480 in 2019, while 93.2 percent of farm households in the State were under debt in 2018-19, according to data furnished by the Union Agriculture Ministry in the Lok Sabha.
The figures were provided by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Ram Nath Thakur in response to a question raised by Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry on farm incomes, indebtedness and measures being taken to improve farmers’ earnings.
According to the latest Situation Assessment Survey conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the average monthly income of agricultural households in rural Andhra Pradesh was Rs 10,480 in 2019. The proportion of indebted farm households increased marginally from 92.9 per cent in 2012-13 to 93.2 per cent in 2018-19. The Centre said updated survey data on farm household income and indebtedness for 2024-25 and 2025-26 were not yet available. The Union government said it was supporting States through various schemes aimed at improving agricultural productivity, reducing cultivation costs, crop diversification, remunerative prices, income support, institutional credit, crop insurance, irrigation, mechanisation, infrastructure and marketing.
Under the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme, farmers availing themselves of short-term loans through Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) get credit at 7 percent interest, which effectively comes down to 4 per cent for those making timely repayments.
Institutional agricultural credit increased from Rs 8.5 lakh crore in 2014-15 to over Rs 28 lakh crore in 2025-26, the Centre said. Credit to small and marginal farmers reached Rs 14.77 lakh crore in 2024-25.
Under PM-KISAN, eligible farmer families receive Rs 6,000 annually through DBT in three instalments. More than Rs 4.47 lakh crore has been disbursed through 23 instalments so far.
The Centre also said Rs 2.02 lakh crore worth of claims had been settled under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana between 2016 and 2025-26. MSPs for designated crops had been increased since 2018-19 to provide a return of at least 50 per cent over production costs. He stressed the need to further reduce farmers’ indebtedness and ensure the support schemes effectively reach farmers.