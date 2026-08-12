93.2 per cent of Andhra farm households under debt in 2018-19: Centre

VIJAYAWADA: The average monthly income of agricultural households in rural Andhra Pradesh stood at Rs 10,480 in 2019, while 93.2 percent of farm households in the State were under debt in 2018-19, according to data furnished by the Union Agriculture Ministry in the Lok Sabha.

The figures were provided by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Ram Nath Thakur in response to a question raised by Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry on farm incomes, indebtedness and measures being taken to improve farmers’ earnings.

According to the latest Situation Assessment Survey conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the average monthly income of agricultural households in rural Andhra Pradesh was Rs 10,480 in 2019. The proportion of indebted farm households increased marginally from 92.9 per cent in 2012-13 to 93.2 per cent in 2018-19. The Centre said updated survey data on farm household income and indebtedness for 2024-25 and 2025-26 were not yet available. The Union government said it was supporting States through various schemes aimed at improving agricultural productivity, reducing cultivation costs, crop diversification, remunerative prices, income support, institutional credit, crop insurance, irrigation, mechanisation, infrastructure and marketing.