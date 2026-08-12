Andhra chilli exports touch $551 million in 2025-26

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh exported 2.96 lakh metric tonnes of chilli and chilli products valued at $551.27 million in the 2025–26 financial year, according to data tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada.

Despite strong global demand, farmers at the production level in the State continue to face delayed crop insurance payouts and extreme weather disruptions.

Data provided by the Spices Board shows that chilli export quantities from Andhra Pradesh have steadily increased over the last five years from 2.40 lakh metric tonnes in21–22, with export valuations peaking at $736.96 million in 2023–24.

China remains the single largest market for Andhra chilli, accounting for 30% of total State exports in 2025–26, followed by Bangladesh (15%), Thailand (15%), Sri Lanka (12%), Indonesia (6%), Malaysia (6%), and the USA (3%).

To enforce international quality and safety compliance, the Spices Board operates a dedicated Quality Evaluation Laboratory (QEL) and Spices Park at Guntur, alongside branch offices in Paderu.

Between 2021–22 and 2025–26, the Guntur laboratory evaluated 43,415 export samples for toxins, chemical residues, and contaminants out of 2.95 lakh samples analysed nationwide. The Board has registered 373 exporters from Andhra Pradesh and provided Rs 128.40 lakh in financial assistance during 2025–26 under the SPICED scheme to upgrade processing infrastructure, testing facilities, and post-harvest mechanisation.

In contrast to the buoyant trade numbers, State growers face persistent challenges with crop insurance claim settlements.