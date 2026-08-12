Andhra High Court rejects pleas on Seed Access Road in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has cleared the way for construction of the Seed Access Road in Amaravati by dismissing two petitions challenging the land acquisition notification issued for the project.

Justice Challa Gunaranjan observed that a majority of farmers had already voluntarily given their lands and that a substantial portion of the road construction had been completed. Development works should not be stalled because of objections raised by a few individuals, the court said, dismissing the petitions in view of the larger public interest.

Eight residents of Penumaka and Undavalli villages had approached the High Court challenging the land acquisition proceedings. They alleged that the authorities had failed to follow statutory provisions.

Senior advocate KS Murthy, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the affected persons had not been properly identified and that the rehabilitation package had not been provided.

Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas, appearing for the State and land acquisition authorities, submitted that the acquisition was being carried out in accordance with law.

He said one woman petitioner had refused to receive the award notice and later declined to accept the compensation cheques.