Andhra Pradesh Christian Leaders Forum seeks review of FCRA Bill

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Christian Leaders Forum (APCLF) has urged the Centre to withhold the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and refer it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for review.

Addressing the media along with AP, Telangana Christian leaders, APCLF chairman Oliver Roy said the Bill, scheduled to be introduced in Parliament on August 12, would give the government excessive control over NGOs and civil society organisations. He particularly opposed provisions that could lead to the provisional vesting of foreign contributions and assets created from them with a government-designated authority following cancellation, surrender or cessation of an FCRA certificate.

Former AP RTI Commissioner Samuel Johnathan said the proposed expansion of the definition of key functionary and increased criminal liability could affect trustees, clergy and other office-bearers who have no role in handling funds.

The APCLF sought repeal of Section 15 of FCRA Act, 2010, and withdrawal of punitive provisions in the new rules.