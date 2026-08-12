Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu calls for public role in growth

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for active participation of officials, employees and the public in a proposed ‘Partners in Nation Building’ programme aimed at involving citizens in the State’s development process.

Naidu made the call while reviewing the functioning of various government departments from the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

He said making government services more accessible and convenient to people would itself constitute a contribution to nation building. Every government employee and official should work towards achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat and Swarna Andhra, he said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to launch a ‘Zero Pothole Mission’ under the name ‘Road Doctor’ to ensure immediate repairs to roads damaged by potholes. He said the initiative was already being implemented on a pilot basis in some areas and should be extended across the state.

Naidu said the public response to the inauguration of Bhogapuram International Airport demonstrated that people would actively participate when the government delivered good initiatives. He added that people would stand by the government if its achievements and facts were effectively communicated to them.

He cited a programme organised by DSC-2025 teachers in Kurnool as an example of how people could rally behind government initiatives when the facts were properly presented.

During the review, Naidu also examined the state’s monthly economic performance. He said Andhra Pradesh had recorded a 10.70 per cent growth rate in July.

The Chief Minister, however, cautioned that the impact of El Nino was expected to intensify in the coming period, potentially creating fresh challenges for the state. He directed officials to anticipate the problems and take measures to overcome them.

Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad and senior officials from various departments participated.