Andhra Pradesh to launch 'intensified campaign' to curb HIV on August 12

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) will roll out a month-long statewide ‘Intensified ICTC Campaign-2026’, aiming to accelerate HIV/AIDS prevention, awareness, and progress toward the global 95-95-95 targets.

In an official statement issued from the Health Department office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, APSACS Project Director (PD) B Smaran Raju stated that the campaign, organised under the guidance of the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO), will launch on August 12 to coincide with International Youth Day and run through the end of the month across all districts.

The PD clarified that the key objectives of the campaign will enhance public responsibility toward HIV prevention, accelerate HIV and Syphilis testing and ensure non-discriminatory access to antiretroviral treatment for persons with HIV.

Urging public participation under the central theme “Awareness – Testing – Treatment – Healthy Society,” Smaran Raju emphasised that early detection and regular treatment are key to managing HIV effectively. He also underscored the need to eliminate social stigma and ensure that individuals living with HIV are treated with dignity and inclusion. For free information, citizens are encouraged to call at toll-free helpline 1097.