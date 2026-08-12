Andhra's former chief minister Jagan stalled Rayalaseema progress: TDP

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLC Bhumireddy Rama Gopal Reddy questioned former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s claims on Rayalaseema development and asked why the YSRCP leadership was undertaking political programmes in the region instead of answering for the irrigation projects left incomplete or neglected during its five-year rule.

Addressing the media in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, the MLC said the previous TDP government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had sanctioned 102 projects for the comprehensive development of Rayalaseema, particularly its irrigation sector. He alleged that the Jagan government effectively stalled the region’s progress through G.O. Ms. No. 365. He said Jagan should explain why his government failed to protect the interests of the region.