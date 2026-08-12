Andhra's funding for National Waterway-4 jumps to over Rs 18 cr in 2025-26

VIJAYAWADA: Funding for National Waterway-4 (NW-4) in Andhra Pradesh saw a substantial jump to Rs 18.28 crore during the 2025–26 financial year, up from Rs 1.22 crore in 2024–25 and Rs 0.67 crore in 2023–24, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to questions raised by MP Vijay Chintakayala, the Minister provided an update on cargo movements, infrastructure developments, and operational challenges along the Krishna River stretch.

According to data presented in Parliament, NW-4 recorded 5.71 million tonnes of cargo movement and 2.34 million passenger movements during FY 2025–26. To support these operations, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) has developed a Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) terminal at Muktyala along the Krishna River and awarded construction work for another Ro-Ro terminal at Harishchandrapuram.

Additionally, IWAI constructed and handed over four floating jetties to the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) in 2024 to promote river tourism.

However, the Ministry highlighted several technical and logistical hurdles that are affecting the pace of waterway development between Vijayawada and Muktyala. A crucial 3.80-acre parcel of State Irrigation Department land at Ibrahimpatnam in NTR District is currently undergoing transfer for Ro-Ro terminal facilities.

Furthermore, maintaining safe navigation depths along the Vijayawada–Muktyala stretch remains heavily dependent on regulated releases from the Pulichintala Dam.

The presence of low-level bridges continues to restrict vessel movement along the waterway.