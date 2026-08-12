Jonnagiri mine in Andhra's Kurnool district may cut gold imports

KURNOOL: India’s dependence on imported gold could gradually decline with the development of the Jonnagiri Gold Mine in Kurnool district.

Developed as an integrated operation covering exploration, mining, mineral processing, and refining within the lease area, the project has an initial annual production target of around 900 kg, with potential to scale up to two tonnes.

In an interaction with TNIE, B Prabhakaran, Chairman of Geomysore Services (India) Pvt Limited and Managing Director of Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited, outlined the project’s vision, technology, local employment, environmental safeguards, and long-term objectives.

According to Prabhakaran, Jonnagiri was conceived as more than a commercial enterprise. By combining exploration, processing, and refining on-site, the project ensures maximum value addition remains within the country.

The deposit possesses favourable mineral characteristics, notably the absence of sulphides, enabling gold recovery rates exceeding 90 per cent, which align with international standards.

The processing facility was designed and built largely by an in-house engineering team alongside Indian vendors and mineral-processing professionals, embodying the Make in India philosophy despite sourcing select specialised components from the US.

Beyond direct output, more than 65,000 metres of exploration drilling have been completed, building critical domestic technical expertise across the entire mining value chain.

The project has also prioritised local socio-economic integration. Over 90 per cent of the workforce is drawn from the surrounding region, with increasing technology adoption enabling greater participation of women and youth in mining and mineral processing.