NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh ask cadre to stop personal attacks

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), partners in the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh, have issued a joint appeal to their social media activists and supporters to exercise restraint and avoid personal attacks against leaders of alliance parties.

In a joint statement issued by the NDA Social Media Coordination Committee, the three parties alleged that fake social media accounts and “pseudo-supporters” were posing as followers of one alliance partner while criticising or abusing leaders of another.

The statement said such accounts were deliberately creating friction among genuine party workers. For instance, a fake account posing as a TDP supporter could praise Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu while criticising Jana Sena chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Similarly, fake accounts claiming to support Jana Sena could target the TDP leadership.

According to the alliance partners, such posts were provoking genuine supporters to engage in counter-attacks, ultimately creating divisions within the NDA and politically benefiting the YSRCP.

The three parties said that at a time when the alliance should jointly counter the Oppn’s campaign and highlight the development and welfare initiatives of the coalition government, internal differences created through social media were against the spirit of alliance cooperation.