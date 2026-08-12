Vizag tops state with over 250 Bed and Breakfast applications

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has received applications from 1,030 homestays and Bed and Breakfast (B&B) units through its portal, with Vizag recording the highest number at 252. Of the total applications, 838 properties have been verified by the District Level Committee (DLC), according to the Ministry of Tourism.

The details were provided by the Ministry in the Rajya Sabha in response to an unstarred question raised by Yerram Venkata Subba Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh notified its own Homestays/Bed and Breakfast Policy through G.O.Ms.No.32 of the Youth Advancement, Tourism Department on October 8, 2025. As AP has its own policy, classification of B&B units is being carried out by the government.

Of the 1,030 properties that applied through the AP Homestays and B&B Portal, 873 were verified by the Superintendent of Police (SP), while 108 were pending and 32 were rejected.

At the District Tourism Officer (DTO) level, 844 properties were verified, 29 were pending and 10 were rejected. At the DLC level, 838 were verified, six were pending and 10 were rejected.

Vizag was followed by Anantapur with 212 applications and Tirupati with 146. East Godavari had 66 applications, Guntur 50, Chittoor 46 and Kakinada 45. ASR had 26, of which 20 were verified at the SP level, 19 at the DTO level and 19 at the DLC level.