60-day special IEC campaign to make Andhra Pradesh AIDS-free

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav launched a 60-day special Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign organised by the AP State AIDS Control Society (APSACS), calling for collective efforts to achieve an AIDS-free Andhra Pradesh by reaching the ‘95-95-99’ targets set by the Union Government by December 1.

Launching the campaign and unveiling the ‘Suraksha Dashboard’ in Vijayawada on the occasion of International Youth Day, he highlighted that AP has made progress in controlling HIV, recording a 77% reduction in new infections and an 87% drop in AIDS-related deaths.

The ‘95-95-99’ framework mandates that 95% of estimated people living with HIV know their status, 95 per cent of those diagnosed are linked to Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), and 99% of those on treatment get suppression.

The Minister disclosed that the State stands at 88%, 87%, and 96.2% across three categories, directing officials to close remaining gaps via vigil. Health Commissioner KVN Chakradhar Babu stated that special emphasis will be placed on preventing mother-to-child transmission through early screening and medical care for pregnant women.