ABHA-linked treatment a must in private medical colleges, says Health Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: Following the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, the state health department has directed all private medical colleges in the state to provide medical treatment only with an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID.

Addressing representatives from private medical colleges at a workshop held at Dr NTR University of Health Sciences on Wednesday, Health Secretary G Veerapandian stated that ABHA ID-based services are operational across government teaching hospitals and public healthcare facilities.

He urged private colleges to immediately transition from paper-based records to Electronic Health Records (EHR) through ABHA implementation, fostering healthy competition among institutions in adopting digital framework.

Emphasising the long-term significance of digital health records, Veerapandian disclosed that the government has created 5.04 crore ABHA accounts, linking 12.7 crore health records to date.

He cautioned that, ABHA usage and EHR compliance could become critical criteria for seat allocations and institutional permissions granted by the NMC, which is currently monitoring implementation across medical colleges through a centralised dashboard.