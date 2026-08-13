Andhra HC expresses displeasure over slow progress of e-challans case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday expressed serious displeasure over the continued investigation into a 2023 case involving the alleged diversion of `36.53 crore collected through traffic e-challans using a cloned Razorpay application.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan questioned the police over the delay in completing the investigation and filing the chargesheet.

The Bench asked how many more years would be required to conclude the probe and directed that the matter be brought to the notice of the Director General of Police (DGP) for further action.

The bench directed the DGP to file an affidavit detailing the progress of the investigation and explain the reasons for the delay. The hearing was adjourned.

The case relates to allegations that Kommireddy Avinash, son-in-law of former DGP Sambasiva Rao, and others cloned the Razorpay application through software and diverted money collected by police from motorists towards e-challans into their own bank accounts.

The Tadepalli police registered a case in 2023.

Alleging that the investigation had been kept in abeyance, Guntur-based cricketer Shibi Chakravarthy approached the High Court with a public interest litigation (PIL).

During Wednesday’s hearing, the petitioner’s counsel submitted that nearly three years had passed since registration of the case, but the investigation was yet to be completed.

Government Pleader (Home) Adusumilli Jayanthi told the court that the investigation was still underway.