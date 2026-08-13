Andhra Pradesh ramps up investment pitch ahead of CII summit

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has stepped up its investment promotion efforts ahead of the CII Partnership Summit 2026, with industrialists and investors showing strong interest in exploring opportunities in the state during roadshows held in Chennai and Coimbatore.

The two-day Investment Promotion Roadshow was organised by the government in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and coordinated by the AP Economic Development Board (APEDB).

MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas said the programmes had received a positive response from industrialists, investors and representatives of international trade organisations.

The government delegation highlighted AP’s natural resources, skilled workforce, infrastructure, ports, industrial corridors and investor-friendly policies under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Srinivas said the state is focusing on good governance, faster business processes and providing comprehensive support to investors. He invited companies to explore opportunities across various sectors and assured them of government support in establishing mutually beneficial partnerships.

Representatives of Isuzu Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Coromandel International shared their positive experiences of doing business in AP.

Srinivas expressed satisfaction over the response received at the Chennai and Coimbatore roadshows ahead of the CII Partnership Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in Vizag on November 12 and 13.