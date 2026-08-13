Andhra Pradesh Speaker seeks action against absentee legislators

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu strongly criticised legislators who remain absent from Assembly proceedings. He questioned how MLAs could claim salaries and allowances without attending the House, when discussing people’s problems is their primary responsibility.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, he recalled that in the past, some legislators allegedly remained absent for several days and later signed the attendance register.

Such practices had been brought to an end with the introduction of digital facial recognition and camera-based attendance, he said.

Under the new system, attendance is recorded only when members are present in their allotted seats, he said.

Ayyanna Patrudu said he had proposed at the national Speakers’ forum that the Union government introduce a special law in Parliament to take action against legislators who fail to attend Assembly proceedings, including deductions from their salaries.

Speaker urges youth to visit Assembly on Aug 14 & 15

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the history of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, it will be opened to the public on the evenings of August 14 and 15 as part of Independence Day celebrations.

Ayyanna Patrudu said the celebrations would be organised in the spirit of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s slogan, “Mana Sabha - Jana Sabha” (Our Assembly - People’s Assembly), to involve citizens and students in the festivities.

Unlike conventional celebrations limited to illumination and official flag hoisting, the Assembly premises will be accessible to the public during the evening hours.

People, public representatives and school students can visit the premises with their families and witness the illuminated Assembly building, the Speaker said.

The Speaker said students are being specially invited to help the younger generation understand the country’s history and the sacrifices made during the freedom movement.