CM Naidu to inaugurate Phase-2 of E-3 Seed Access Road today

VIJAYAWADA: Marking a major milestone in the development of Capital city, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be inaugurating Phase-2 of the E-3 Seed Access Road along with two newly constructed steel bridges on August 13.
Spanning a total length of 21.77 km from Dondapadu to NH-16 near Manipal Hospital in Tadepalli, the 60-meter-wide, 9-lane E-3 corridor serves as the primary backbone connecting all N-series roads (N1 to N17) in the capital grid.
Constructed in three phases at an estimated total cost of Rs 1,519 crore, the modern arterial road features dedicated Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) lanes, 11-metre service roads, cycle tracks, greenbelts, and underground utility networks.
The inauguration highlights Phase-2 completion, spanning 3.92 km from Venkatapalem to the old national highway in Undavalli.
Key highlights of this stretch include two major steel bridges—a 110-metre bridge over the Buckingham Canal and a 280-meter bridge spanning Kondaveeti Vagu and the Guntur Channel—built at a combined cost of Rs 82 crore.
Featuring a distinctive ‘A’-shaped pylon at the entrance to welcome visitors, the bridges will enable direct, seamless transit from Vijayawada and Mangalagiri into Amaravati while significantly reducing traffic congestion on the Karakatta road.
As part of the schedule, the CM will unveil the inauguration plaque at Undavalli, address the gathering, and travel along the Seed Access Road to Rayapudi to inspect the newly completed MLA and MLC residential quarters. Later in the day, he will proceed to the AP Secretariat.
Earlier on Wednesday, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana personally inspected the inauguration venue and site arrangements.
Narayana also met Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Mangalagiri to extend an invitation for the event.
Expressing his appreciation for the rapid infrastructure progress in the capital city Amaravati, Pawan Kalyan conveyed that he would be attending a pre-scheduled national-level World Elephant Day event in Visakhapatnam alongside Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav, marking the first time the national event is being hosted in the state.
Welcoming the project launch, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav stated that the inauguration of the Seed Access Road Phase-2 and the completion of the towers of legislators’ reflect the commitment of the State government to rebuilding Amaravati into a world-class capital, supported by strong coordination with the Central government.