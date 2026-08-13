CM Naidu to inaugurate Phase-2 of E-3 Seed Access Road today

VIJAYAWADA: Marking a major milestone in the development of Capital city, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be inaugurating Phase-2 of the E-3 Seed Access Road along with two newly constructed steel bridges on August 13.

Spanning a total length of 21.77 km from Dondapadu to NH-16 near Manipal Hospital in Tadepalli, the 60-meter-wide, 9-lane E-3 corridor serves as the primary backbone connecting all N-series roads (N1 to N17) in the capital grid.

Constructed in three phases at an estimated total cost of Rs 1,519 crore, the modern arterial road features dedicated Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) lanes, 11-metre service roads, cycle tracks, greenbelts, and underground utility networks.

The inauguration highlights Phase-2 completion, spanning 3.92 km from Venkatapalem to the old national highway in Undavalli.

Key highlights of this stretch include two major steel bridges—a 110-metre bridge over the Buckingham Canal and a 280-meter bridge spanning Kondaveeti Vagu and the Guntur Channel—built at a combined cost of Rs 82 crore.

Featuring a distinctive ‘A’-shaped pylon at the entrance to welcome visitors, the bridges will enable direct, seamless transit from Vijayawada and Mangalagiri into Amaravati while significantly reducing traffic congestion on the Karakatta road.