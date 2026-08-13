CRDA explains Amaravati Master Plan to villagers

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the preparation of the Village Circulation Plan and Village Integration Plan under the Amaravati Master Plan, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) conducted village meetings on Wednesday, at Venkatapalem in the North-East Grid and Krishnayapalem in the East Grid.

The meetings were organised to create awareness among villagers about the Amaravati Master Plan, Village Road Circulation Plan and proposed road network, and to obtain their suggestions and feedback for incorporating local requirements into the planning process.

During the meetings, officials explained the key aspects of the Amaravati Master Plan, Village Circulation Plan and Village Integration Plan. They particularly explained the proposed integration of existing village roads with the proposed road network based on the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) zones, the village road planning process and the development of infrastructure in accordance with future requirements.

The details were explained by Venkatapalem Special Deputy Collector AG Chinnikrishna, Krishnayapalem Special Deputy Collector K Sudharani, Planning Department officials A Ajay Kumar and Ch Madhusudhana Rao, along with other concerned officials.

Officials stated that the suggestions received from the villagers would be duly considered while preparing the Village Circulation Plans and Village Integration Plans for the respective villages.

As per the schedule prepared by APCRDA, village meetings are being conducted in a phased manner across all villages in the capital region.

APCRDA has appealed to the residents of villages within the Amaravati capital city area to participate in the village meetings being conducted in their respective villages and provide their suggestions and inputs on the Amaravati Master Plan and village road planning. The next village meeting will be held at Penumaka in the East Grid on August 13, at 2.30 pm.