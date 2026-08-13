Irregularities in Mega DSC will be raised in Council, says Botcha Satyanarayana

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botcha Satyanarayana, said YSRCP would confront the coalition government over irregularities in Mega DSC–2025, demanding a comprehensive debate, a CBI probe, and the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

Speaking after a meeting of YSRCP MLCs and MLAs chaired by former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Botcha asked why no serious investigation was conducted despite phone conversations surfacing about negotiations worth lakhs for DSC posts.

He said YSRCP would place Government Orders, call recordings, merit lists and other evidence before the Council.

Botcha added that the Council would also raise farmer distress, lack of clarity on input subsidy and crop insurance, the PPP policy, absence of PRC for employees and unresolved staff grievances.