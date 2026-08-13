Jagan Mohan Reddy directs MLCs to confront government in Council

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the NDA state government of denying the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Main Opposition status in the Assembly to evade debate, former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed party legislators to aggressively challenge the ruling coalition in the Legislative Council, where YSRCP holds a majority.

Addressing MLAs and MLCs in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Jagan stated that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu withheld opposition status to deny speaking time.

He announced plans to counter government claims outside the House through evidence-backed press meets while party MLCs confront the administration inside the Council.

Targeting the teacher recruitment drive, Jagan demanded the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh over alleged Mega DSC paper leaks and merit list alterations, calling for a CBI probe to ensure an impartial investigation.

He highlighted accumulated educational dues of Rs 12,400 crore under fee reimbursement and Vasathi Deevena, noting that the government had released only Rs 2,900 crore. Jagan also criticised the state’s agricultural policy for withdrawing free crop insurance, input subsidies, and irrigation support after farmers had already invested heavily.

Sharply opposing the state’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy, Jagan alleged it amounts to “selling off Andhra Pradesh” by offering subsidies and viability gap funding to private firms while levying user charges on the public for essential services.